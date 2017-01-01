SOS Finance !

Urgently needed THIS week... 4,900 Euros... pour payer l'URSSAF, the French organization which collects social charges on salaries. Due date is this Friday, September 15th.



Only three persons receive remuneration at RADIO 74 at minimum legal wage for part time work. All other "workers" are volunteers.



But the social charges are enormous and over the past six months we've not been able to pay, due to lack of income.



RADIO 74 is a not-for-profit association. More than 80% of our income is donations from listeners. Donations have not kept pace with the cost of living during the past 5 years. As of this week, debts exceed 80,000 euros. This shortfall must be covered by donations from listeners by the end of the year. This is a serious problem and we are asking every RADIO 74 listener to help us clear this debt.



Urgent, overdue:

DAB+ transmission (six months) 20,000 euros

Studio rent at St. Cergues, France (18 months) 16,000 euro

Thank you for urgently responding... today! Click on the tab "FINANCIAL SUPPORT" for complete information on how to donate to RADIO 74.



Please contribute a modest amount each month to avoid this problem returning.



Thank you!

Telephone:

022 501 78 65 Swiss

045 043 74 74 France

Â

Â