EnglishFranÃ§ais
Financial Support
Donate to RADIO 74
Donation RADIO74

More information
Newslettre

Donate on line

How to donate to RADIO 74 on line

You can now make donations here on our web site using your Bank Credit or Debit Card via the secure PayPal system.

- Click on the DONATE botton (on the Donate to RADIO 74 menu).

- Enter the amount of your donation.

- Choose Donate with a Bank Card or Donate with PayPal
        (if you have a account)

- Enter your information.

- Click on the Donate Now botton.

Â 

Association SantÃ© Total RADIO74     
    (Total Health Association)

This is the legal name of the our association.

Â 

Thank you for your financial support !

May God bless and reward you abundantly!

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Regular support Form Switzerland Site Map
Frequencies Tuesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from France
Thursday United States Citizens
Friday Large Contributions
Saturday
Our Programmes
We have 6 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2017. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.