Donate on line

How to donate to RADIO 74 on line



You can now make donations here on our web site using your Bank Credit or Debit Card via the secure PayPal system.

- Click on the DONATE botton (on the Donate to RADIO 74 menu).

- Enter the amount of your donation.

- Choose Donate with a Bank Card or Donate with PayPal

(if you have a account)

- Enter your information.

- Click on the Donate Now botton.

Association SantÃ© Total RADIO74

(Total Health Association)

This is the legal name of the our association.

Thank you for your financial support !

May God bless and reward you abundantly!