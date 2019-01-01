An active cold front is crossing Switzerland today, bringing considerable rain to the plain, and snow in the mountains.

Thursday

Frequent precipitation today, locally abundant along the West of the Jura and in Lower Valais. The snow line rising from 1800 to 2000 meters, descending to near 1300 meters this evening, then 1000 meters tonight. 20 to 30 cm of fresh snow falling above 1200 meters in the Berenese Alps and in Lower Valais, locally 40 cm. 5 to 20 cm of snow in the Valaisannes Alps. 3 to 15 cm in Chablais above about 1500 meters this evening. Max temp on the plain 8Â°C. +1Â°C at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau, becoming strong at end of the day. Strong Foehn winds in Chablais today. Strong SW winds in the Mountains, sometimes tempestuous over ridges of the Jura.

Friday

Mostly Cloudy. A few showers, more frequent in the PreAlps. The snow line lowering to 600 meters. 5 to 15 cm of snowfall above 1000 meters. Minimum temp at daybreak 3Â°C. Warming to 8Â°C. -7 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds in the morning, then weakening. NW winds in the mountains, weakening.

Saturday

Probably cloudy with a few showers, mainly in the PreAlps. Some sunrays during the day on the plain. The snow line near 600 meters. Max Temp 8Â°+C, 11Â° in Valais.

Sunday

Quite sunny in the morning. Cloudier in the afternoon. Rain arriving by evening. Snow above 1300 meters, lowering overnight. High of 11Â°C.

Monday

Cloudy. A few showers. The snow line near 700 meters. Maybe some sunrays on the plain. 9Â°C

Tuesday & Wednesday

Often cloudy, rainy and windy.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 Weather, thanks to Meteo Suisse.

Please make donations to keep this essentially non-commercial, not-for-profit, listener support radio station on the air in your area. Believe me when I say that we need your help now! Thank you!