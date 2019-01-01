After heavy rain and snow Thursday, Rivers and creeks are high. The Avalanche danger is also high for the weekend.

Friday

Mostly cloudy today. Frequent snow flurries in the mountains above 600 meters elevation. Sometimes heavy snow or sleet with a clap of thunder. 5 to 15 cm of snow above 1000 meters. Less precipitation on the plain and in Valais, even some sunrays. Maximum Temps 4Â° to 8Â°C on the plain. -7Â° at 2000 meters elevation. Calmer winds.

Saturday

Cloudy. A few showers, mainly over high ground. The snow line near 600 meters. A few sunrays, notably on the plain, by afternoon. Minimum Temp at dawn +1Â°C. Warming to +8Â°C. Remaining cold in the mountains. -7Â°C at 2000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate N winds.

Sunday

Quite sunny in the morning. Becoming cloudy from the west during the afternoon. Some rain by evening. Snow above 1300 meters, lowering overnight. Max Temp 11Â°C.

Monday

Cloudy. Some showers. The snow line lowering to 700 meters. A few sunrays during the day, mainly on the plain. Max Temp 9Â°C.

Tuesday

Cloudy. Rainy. Strong W winds. The snow line rising to near 2000 meters. Max Temp. 11Â°C.

Wednesday & Thursday

Unstable, sometimes wet westerly weather conditions. A few sunny spells.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, presented in English, and published on our website www.radio74.org

