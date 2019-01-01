EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

We are here for a purpose. God has given us His plan for our life, and He desires us to reach the highest standard of development. - FLB 167

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Monday
Mostly cloudy today. Some showers on the Plateau, alternating with some sunny spells. Intermittent snow on the Jura, PreAlps and in Valais. The snow line between 700 and 900 meters. Snow accumulations expected: above 800 meters 5 to 15 cm. Above 1200 meters 15 to 20 cm, locally 30 cm. especially in Chablais and the Bernese Alps. Max Temps +9Â°C on the plain. -6Â°Cat 2000 meters. Weak to moderate SW-W winds on the plain. Moderate W-NW in the mountains, sometimes strong over ridges of the Alps.

Tuesday
Skies covered. Rain on the plain. Frequent precipitation in the mountains as the snow line rises from 1000 to 2200 meters, but lower in the Alpine Valleys. 5 to 15 cm of fresh snow in the PreAlps and Alps above 1500 meters. Minimum temp at dawn +2Â°C. Maximum 9Â°C 0 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds on the plain. Moderate to strong over mountain ridges.

Wednesday & Thursday
Partly sunny in the Jura and on the Plateau. Sunny in the Alps Highs near 17Â° to 18Â°C.   Some precipitation possible Thursday evening. The snow line near 2000 meters.

Friday

Often cloudy with precipitation, mainly along the PreAlps. The snow line between 800 and 1200 meters. Clearer on the plain. Max temp 11Â° C.      
Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather from Meteo Suisse.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 7 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.