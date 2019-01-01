Monday

Mostly cloudy today. Some showers on the Plateau, alternating with some sunny spells. Intermittent snow on the Jura, PreAlps and in Valais. The snow line between 700 and 900 meters. Snow accumulations expected: above 800 meters 5 to 15 cm. Above 1200 meters 15 to 20 cm, locally 30 cm. especially in Chablais and the Bernese Alps. Max Temps +9Â°C on the plain. -6Â°C at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate SW-W winds on the plain. Moderate W-NW in the mountains, sometimes strong over ridges of the Alps.

Tuesday

Skies covered. Rain on the plain. Frequent precipitation in the mountains as the snow line rises from 1000 to 2200 meters, but lower in the Alpine Valleys.

5 to 15 cm of fresh snow in the PreAlps and Alps above 1500 meters. Minimum temp at dawn +2Â°C. Maximum 9Â°C 0 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds on the plain. Moderate to strong over mountain ridges.

Wednesday & Thursday

Partly sunny in the Jura and on the Plateau. Sunny in the Alps Highs near 17Â° C. Some precipitation possible Thursday evening. The snow line near 2000 meters. Max Temp 18Â°C.

Friday

Often cloudy with precipitation, mainly along the PreAlps. The snow line between 800 and 1200 meters. Clearer on the plain. Max temp 11Â° C.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather from Meteo Suisse.