A warm wet weather front is crossing Switzerland today. Then milder maritime air will bring spring-like weather to the country and adjacent France Wednesday and Thursday. More rain Friday.

Tuesday

Remember your umbrella this morning. Cloudy with frequent rain this morning, intermittent on the plain. The snow line at 600 meters this morning, rapidly rising to 1600 meters, and 2000 meters this afternoon. Remaining low in Valais. Generally dry by afternoon on the Plateau and along the Jura. Rain ending in all areas this evening. Max temps 6Â° to 10Â°C. -6 to +2 at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate SW winds, sometimes strong on the Plateau. In the mountains, moderate NW winds, sometimes strong over ridges. 5 to 15 cm of snow falling above 1600 meters, locally 20 cm above 2000 meters.

Wednesday

Beautiful sunny weather around Lake Leman, in the PreAlps and in Valais. Partly Sunny on the Plateau and the Jura. Cloudier to the north. Minimum temp at daybreak 6Â°C. Max afternoon temps 15Â° to 18Â° C. +3Â°C at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau. In the mountains, weak to moderate SW winds. Moderate to strong NW in the high mountains.

Thursday

Sunny on the Plateau, in the PreAlps and Valais. Quite sunny on the Jura. Increasing cloudiness from the West by late afternoon. Rain beginning in the evening, continuing overnight. The snow line at 2000 meters, lowering. 18Â°C.

Friday

Often cloudy. Precipitation along the PreAlps. The snow line between 800 to 1000 meters. Becoming Partly Sunny, especially at the foot of the Jura. Highs 11Â° to 13Â°C.

Saturday & Sunday

Quite Sunny and generally dry. Max Temps 12Â° to 13Â°C

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, thanks to the geniuses at Meteo Suisse.

