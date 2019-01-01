Wednesday

Clouds gradually clearing. Becoming quite sunny in most areas today. Max Temps 16Â° to 20Â° C on the plain, 2Â° to 7Â° C at 2000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate SW winds on the Plateau. Moderate NW winds in the mountains, sometimes stronger in the high mountains.

Thursday

Sunny on the Plateau, PreAlps and Valais. Cloudier to the north. Becoming cloudy during the afternoon with some light rain by evening, continuing overnight. The snow line between 2000 and 2400 meters, progressively lowering overnight. Minimum temperature at daybreak 7Â°C. Maximum afternoon high 17Â°C Lowering from 5Â° to 1Â°C at 2000 meters elevation. Weak SW winds on the Plateau. In the mountains moderate W winds, becoming strong 2nd half of the day.

Friday

Some sunrays developing in the morning on the plain and generally dry, but cloudy in the mountains with residual showers along the PreAlps and lower Valais. The snow line between 1000 and 1200 meters. Becoming sunny in all areas by afternoon. Max Temp 12Â°C.

Saturday

Mostly sunny. Especially beautiful during the afternoon. Max Temps 10Â° to 13Â°C.

Sunday

Probably sunny. Highs 11Â° to 14Â°C.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, broadcast in English, and posted on our website each morning.

