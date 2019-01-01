EnglishFrançais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. – Hvn 61

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Saturday
Quite Sunny. Minimum temp at daybreak +2°C. Warming to 11°, up to 14° in Valais. -4° up at 2000 meters elevation.   Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Sunday
Fair weather! High of 15°C

Monday
Probably quite sunny. But a few rain drops possible along the Jura and the Lake Leman basin. Max Temp 13°C, up to 17° in Valais.

Tuesday
Fair weather. Max Temp 16°C, up to 20 in Valais.

Wednesday & Thursday
Sunny and mild.

That’s the weather from LifeStyle 74, a not-for-profit, listener supported radio broadcasting service. Donate here on line.
Lack of listener response recently has been “deafening.”
Please pump up the volume!

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 11 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright © 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.