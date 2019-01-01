LifeStyle 74 Weather

Saturday

Quite Sunny. Minimum temp at daybreak +2°C. Warming to 11°, up to 14° in Valais. -4° up at 2000 meters elevation. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Sunday

Fair weather! High of 15°C

Monday

Probably quite sunny. But a few rain drops possible along the Jura and the Lake Leman basin. Max Temp 13°C, up to 17° in Valais.

Tuesday

Fair weather. Max Temp 16°C, up to 20 in Valais.

Wednesday & Thursday

Sunny and mild.

That’s the weather from LifeStyle 74, a not-for-profit, listener supported radio broadcasting service. Donate here on line.

Lack of listener response recently has been “deafening.”

Please pump up the volume!