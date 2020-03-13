EnglishFranÃ§ais
The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Special Program - Saturday Morning 9:50

Special event! Saturday, March 14th

Listen to LifeStyle 74 Radio - 88.8 FM Lake Leman Area
and on our entire FM and DAB+ network in Switzerland / France.

Also here on our website. Go to the upper right of our home page,
"Listen to RADIO 74"   Click on "Live"

9:00 am Sabbath School Study Hour - Doug Batchelor

9:50 am Round-table-discussion
about the Coronavirus, end time events, Bible prophecy
with.Dr. Jan Cabungcal, Leandro Fonseca, Brian Kanyika,
Dr. Esther Roybal-Hazen and Ron Myers.

11:00 Culte en franÃ§ais par le Pasteur Olivier Rigaud
_______________________________________

Switzerland imposes border controls, bans gatherings of over 100 persons

AFP - The Local - 13 March 2020

Switzerland took the step of closing all schools on Friday and announced it would stump up around 10 billion Swiss francs in aid for businesses hit by the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

"The situation is difficult," Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga told reporters, as the government listed a range of measures to halt the spread of the virus after the small Alpine country saw its number of positive tests balloon to over 1,000.

Authorities are taking the following steps to slow down the spread of Covid-19:

Controls will be performed at Switzerland's borders to prevent the influx of foreigners from the most affected countries, particularly Italy. Sommaruga said that Schengen agreement allows individual members to take these restrictive measures in special situations. Exceptions will be made for Swiss citizens and permanent residents returning to Switzerland, as well as foreigners employed in Switzerland.

Ban on public and private events of more than 100 people. Up until now, only events of 1,000 participants or more were forbidden, though some cantons and cities adopted lower limits. That restriction includes sport events, fitness clubs, cinemas, and ski areas.

Cantons are urged to close schools and set up childcare facilities for students who canâ€™t remain at home. Home Affairs minister Alain Berset said care facilities will be made available to avoid "mixing of the generations", which would imply that grandparents are caring for the children while their parents are at work. "Our priority is to protect older people who are at risk from coronavirus".

Churches Suspend Services
Most churches and other places of worship will be closed this weekend and probably over the next 4 to 6 weeks because of the restrictions on gatherings of 100 persons or over.

 
