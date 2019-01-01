LifeStyle 74 Weather

General Conditions

High Barometric Pressure over Central Europe will favor dry, mild and generally sunny conditions across Switzerland and adjacent France through at least Thursday. Progressively colder air will intrude the Continent at the weekend.

Monday

Sunny this morning! Clouds arriving this afternoon, more dense along the Jura and around Lake Leman. Max Temps 16 on the Plateau, up to 18 in Valais. + 3 at 2000 meters. Weak S-SW winds in the Alps, light Bise on the Jura.

Tuesday

Quite sunny, despite some clouds, sometimes dense, especially on the Plateau, along the Jura and in German speaking Switzerland. Minimun temperature at sunrise +3C. Max in the afternoon 18Â°C. +4Â°C at 2000 meters. Light N-NE winds in the mountains. Westerly in the high mountains. Tendency of Bise on the Plateau.

Wednesday & Thursday

Sunny and mild. Some passing clouds in the afternoon, especially in the Alps. Max Temps 16 to 20 both on the plain and in the mountains.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Probably sunny and dry. Colder from Saturday.

