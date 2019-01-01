LifeStyle 74 Weather

EnglishFrançais
The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. – Hvn 61

Tuesday, March 17th

High Barometric pressure, extending from the Azores to the Black sea, will assure fair weather through Thursday. From Friday, damper air will flow our way, bringing showers at the weekend, and progressively cooler temperatures.

Tuesday
Mostly Sunny. Max Temp 17°C on the plain. 19° in Valais +4° at 2000 meters. Weak N-NE winds in the mountains. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Wednesday
Following a starry night, Sunny skies. Minimum temp at dawn +4°C. Warming to 19°C on the Plateau, 21° in Valais. +4° at 2000 meters. Weak W winds in the mountains. Thermal Breeze on the Plateau. Again starry skies by night.

Thursday
Sunny! A few clouds along the Jura. Max Temp 19°C. 21° in Valais.

Friday
Quite sunny, but cumulous clouds over the mountains. Isolated showers possible. The snow line near 2000 meters. Max Temp 18°C on the Plateau, 20°in Valais.

Saturday, Sunday & Monday
Forecast uncertain. Probably variable conditions. Some showers. Cooler temperatures.

