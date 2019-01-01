LifeStyle 74 Weather

Wednesday, March 18th

Sunny. But a few fog patches this morning over lakes and rivers. Max Temps 19Â°C on the Plateau, 21Â° in Valais, +4Â° at 2000 meters. Weak W winds in the Alps. Weak Bise on the Jura. Thermal breeze on the Plateau.

Thursday

Quite sunny. Minimum temp at sunrise 3Â° to 5Â°C. Max afternoon temperatures 20Â° on the plain, 22Â° in Valais, +3Â° at 2000 meters. Weak SW winds.

Friday

Quite sunny. Some passing clouds, sometimes dense, especially on the Jura. A few showers by afternoon. Highs 18Â°C on the plain, 20Â° in Valais.

Saturday & Sunday

Partly sunny. Chance of light showers. Max Temp near 11Â°C, up to 16 in Valais. Bise winds on the Plateau.

Monday & Tuesday

Quite Sunny days.

Thatâ€™s the weather from LifeStyle 74.

Thanks for your donations. Donations are likely to plummet over coming weeks. THAT could be the knock-out blow to this not-for-profit, listener sponsored radio station, unless listeners respond positively. If you can, please make a donation now. Learn how here on our website. Thank you!