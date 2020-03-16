French Attestation Required Whenever Leaving Home
France is now in lock down - You are required to stay at home - You can go out only if you carry an attestation
RFI & LifeStyle 74 - 17 March 2020
France is now in a total lock down. Stores and most businesses are closed. City streets are largely empty both of people and cars.
The government has ordered that every person in France shall remain at his/her place of residence, or at a hotel room, during the next two weeks.
A special attestation must be filled out and signed each time a person goes out for any one of a limited number of specific reasons. If caught out without the attestation, police will issue a fine ranging from 38 to 135 Euros. And there are 100,000 police controlling the streets.
The same fine applies for not respecting a distance of at least one meter between people.
In fact, before leaving home, each person must sign an “attestation” stating the exact reason for being in the street. These forms can be downloaded from an official government website:
Attestation de sortie : téléchargez l'attestation de déplacement
https://www.journaldunet.com/patrimoine/guide-des-finances-personnelles/1489857-attestation-de-sortie-telechargez-l-attestation-de-deplacement/
How do I prove my reason for being out?
At present no proof is required, you self-certify and sign the 'declaration on your honour' that the reason you are giving is the truth.
The French government is clearly hoping they can rely on people to follow the rules, and Macron has appealed to the nation's solidarité in order to protect the most vulnerable - the elderly and those with serious underlying health conditions.
Your ARE permitted to leave home for the following reasons:
- going to work when it’s not possible to work remotely on the web from home.
- Professional travel when it cannot be postponed.
- going to the grocery store or a limited number of authorized businesses.
- medical appointments or other health related reasons
- family reasons, to assist vulnerable persons or to a crèche or child minder
- to get physical exercise on an individual basis, near one’s residence.
- moving around near home in connection with caring for animals and their needs.
_________________________
What services can remain open in France
Connexion - 16 March 2020
The full list of locations permitted to stay open was published by national decree on March 15. These places are permitted to stay “open to the public for the stated activities”.
Food and drink
- Retail sale of frozen food products
- General food trade
- Convenience stores
- Supermarkets
- Hypermarkets
- Specialist fruit and vegetable shops (grocer)
- Specialist meat and meat products shops (butcher)
- Specialist fish, crustaceans and molluscs shops (fishmonger)
- Specialist bread, pastry and confectionery shops (bakery)
- Retail sale of beverages
- Other specialist food shops
- Retail sale of pet food and pet supplies
- Food retailing on stalls and markets
- Sale by vending machines and other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets
Food banks and food charities
- Food distribution by charitable associations
Petrol stations and garages
- Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles, agricultural vehicles, machinery and equipment
- Trade in automotive equipment
- Sale and repair of motorcycles and cycles
- Retail sale of fuel in specialized stores
Media, technology and computers
- Retail sale of newspapers and stationery in specialized stores
- Retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialized stores
- Retail sale of computers, peripheral units and software in specialized stores
- Retail sale of telecommunications equipment in specialized stores
- Repair of computers and personal and household goods
- Repair of computers and communication equipment
- Repair of computers and peripheral equipment
- Repair of communication equipment
Pharmacies and medical
- Retail sale of pharmaceutical products in specialized stores
- Retail sale of medical and orthopedic articles in specialized stores
Laundry and dry cleaning
- Laundry and dry-cleaning services
- Wholesale laundry and dry cleaning
- Retail laundry and dry cleaning
Hotels and accommodation
- Hotels and similar accommodation
- Tourist and other short-term accommodation where it constitutes a regular place of residence for the persons living there
- Campgrounds and parks for caravans or recreational vehicles where they are a regular place of residence for the persons living there
Funeral services
- Funeral services and funeral offices
Banks, finance, insurance and employment
- Activities of labour placement agencies
- Activities of temporary employment agencies
- Financial and insurance activities
Farming, construction and equipment stores
- Farm suppliers
- Retail sale of building materials, hardware, paints and glass in specialised stores
- Rental and leasing of other machinery, equipment and property
- Rental and leasing of agricultural machinery and equipment
- Rental and leasing of construction machinery and equipment
_________________________
Coronavirus Situation in Switzerland
SwissInfo.com - 16 March 2020
Switzerland Also on Lockdown - Residents Urged to Remain At Home
- On Monday, the government declared an “extraordinary situation” , instituting a ban on all private and public events and closing bars, restaurants, sports and cultural spaces until April 19; only businesses providing essential goods – such as grocery stores, bakeries and pharmacies – remain open. Schools are closed nationwide until April 19.
- The government has also decided to introduce border checks with Germany, France and Austria. Only Swiss citizens, Swiss residents and people traveling to Switzerland for business are allowed to enter the country.
- The Swiss government had previously imposed sweeping measures on March 13, including closing schools across the country until at least April 4 (some cantons have longer closures until April 30) and pledging CHF10 billion to help the economy.
- Up to 8,000 members of the military will be mobilized to help, representing the largest Swiss army mobilization since World War II.
- The focus has now shifted to protecting the old and unwell. The health authorities no longer trace every Covid-19 case systematically.