French Attestation Required Whenever Leaving Home

RFI & LifeStyle 74 - 17 March 2020

France is now in a total lock down. Stores and most businesses are closed. City streets are largely empty both of people and cars.

The government has ordered that every person in France shall remain at his/her place of residence, or at a hotel room, during the next two weeks.

A special attestation must be filled out and signed each time a person goes out for any one of a limited number of specific reasons. If caught out without the attestation, police will issue a fine ranging from 38 to 135 Euros. And there are 100,000 police controlling the streets.

The same fine applies for not respecting a distance of at least one meter between people.

In fact, before leaving home, each person must sign an “attestation” stating the exact reason for being in the street. These forms can be downloaded from an official government website:

Attestation de sortie : téléchargez l'attestation de déplacement

https://www.journaldunet.com/patrimoine/guide-des-finances-personnelles/1489857-attestation-de-sortie-telechargez-l-attestation-de-deplacement/

How do I prove my reason for being out?

At present no proof is required, you self-certify and sign the 'declaration on your honour' that the reason you are giving is the truth.

The French government is clearly hoping they can rely on people to follow the rules, and Macron has appealed to the nation's solidarité in order to protect the most vulnerable - the elderly and those with serious underlying health conditions.

Your ARE permitted to leave home for the following reasons:

- going to work when it’s not possible to work remotely on the web from home.

- Professional travel when it cannot be postponed.

- going to the grocery store or a limited number of authorized businesses.

- medical appointments or other health related reasons

- family reasons, to assist vulnerable persons or to a crèche or child minder

- to get physical exercise on an individual basis, near one’s residence.

- moving around near home in connection with caring for animals and their needs.

What services can remain open in France

Connexion - 16 March 2020

The full list of locations permitted to stay open was published by national decree on March 15. These places are permitted to stay “open to the public for the stated activities”.

Food and drink

Retail sale of frozen food products

General food trade

Convenience stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Specialist fruit and vegetable shops (grocer)

Specialist meat and meat products shops (butcher)

Specialist fish, crustaceans and molluscs shops (fishmonger)

Specialist bread, pastry and confectionery shops (bakery)

Retail sale of beverages

Other specialist food shops

Retail sale of pet food and pet supplies

Food retailing on stalls and markets

Sale by vending machines and other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets

Food banks and food charities

Food distribution by charitable associations

Petrol stations and garages

Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles, agricultural vehicles, machinery and equipment

Trade in automotive equipment

Sale and repair of motorcycles and cycles

Retail sale of fuel in specialized stores

Media, technology and computers

Retail sale of newspapers and stationery in specialized stores

Retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialized stores

Retail sale of computers, peripheral units and software in specialized stores

Retail sale of telecommunications equipment in specialized stores

Repair of computers and personal and household goods

Repair of computers and communication equipment

Repair of computers and peripheral equipment

Repair of communication equipment

Pharmacies and medical

Retail sale of pharmaceutical products in specialized stores

Retail sale of medical and orthopedic articles in specialized stores

Laundry and dry cleaning

Laundry and dry-cleaning services

Wholesale laundry and dry cleaning

Retail laundry and dry cleaning

Hotels and accommodation

Hotels and similar accommodation

Tourist and other short-term accommodation where it constitutes a regular place of residence for the persons living there

Campgrounds and parks for caravans or recreational vehicles where they are a regular place of residence for the persons living there

Funeral services

Funeral services and funeral offices

Banks, finance, insurance and employment

Activities of labour placement agencies

Activities of temporary employment agencies

Financial and insurance activities

Farming, construction and equipment stores

Farm suppliers

Retail sale of building materials, hardware, paints and glass in specialised stores

Rental and leasing of other machinery, equipment and property

Rental and leasing of agricultural machinery and equipment

Rental and leasing of construction machinery and equipment

Coronavirus Situation in Switzerland

SwissInfo.com - 16 March 2020

