Thursday

Sunny today! A few cumulous clouds this afternoon over ridges of the Jura and PreAlps. Max Temp 20Â°C, 22Â° in Valais, +4Â° at 2000 meters.

Friday

Sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Cloudier in other areas. Chance of showers 2nd half of the day, mainly in the PreAlps and Jura. Minimum temp at dawn 5Â°C. Afternoon high, 18Â°C, +2 at 2000 meters.

Saturday

Partly Sunny around Lake Leman. Cloudier in German speaking Switzerland with increasing chance of showers. Sunny in Valais. Max Temps near 13Â°C. up to 18Â° in Valais. Bise winds on the Plateau, strengthening.

Sunday

Only Partly Sunny. Chance of showers 2nd half of the day around Lake Leman, in the southern Jura, The PreAlps and ridges of the Valaisanne Alps. The snow line near 1200 meters. Max Temps : 11Â°C on the plain. 15Â° in Valais. Bise winds on the Plateau. Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alps.

Monday

Quite Sunny. Cool, with Bise winds. Max temps 12Â° to 14Â°C.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Sunny with Bise winds.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather in English, produced by Meteo Suisse.

