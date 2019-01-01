LifeStyle 74 Weather

Friday

Some sunshine yet this morning. Cloudier this afternoon, especially in the PreAlps and along the Jura. Some showers possible with perhaps a flash of lightening during the afternoon or evening, maybe extending to the plain. The snow line near 2000 meters. Max Temp. 18Â°C. +2Â° at 2000 meters. Generally weak winds.

Saturday

Quite sunny from Lake Leman to Valais. Passing clouds on the Plateau and along the Jura and in German Speaking Switzerland. A few rain drops possible. The snow line near 1700 meters. Minimum temp at dawn 5Â°C. Maximum 15Â°, up to 18Â° in Valais. +1Â° at 2000 meters. Bise winds on the Plateau, strengthening. NE winds in the mountains, becoming moderate.

Sunday

Partly Sunny. Slight chance of showers, more likely in the afternoon and in the Alps. The snow line lowering from 1600 to 1000 meters. Max temps 11Â° to 15Â°C. Bise winds on the Plateau, sometimes strong.

Monday

Sunny in the Alps and the Jura. Quite sunny on the Plateau and along the PreAlps with some low clouds. Max Temp 11Â°C. Up to 14Â° in central Valais. Bise winds, sometimes strong on the Plateau.

Tuesday

Sunny! Max Temps 8Â° to 12Â°. Bise winds on the Plateau.

Wednesday & Thursday

Probably variable weather. Mainly dry and cool, with Bise winds.

Donations are always needed and welcome to keep LifeStyle 74 on the air. Instructions on how to donate here on our website.

We thank you!