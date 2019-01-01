LifeStyle 74 Weather

LifeStyle 74 Weatherâ€¦ Monday, March 23rd

Stratus clouds up to near 1600 meters this morning around Lake Leman, over the Plateau and along the PreAlps. Perhaps also over the Rhone Valley. Otherwise Sunny today. Frost on the ground in places this morning. Max temp 7Â°C on the plain, 12Â° in Valais, 0Â° at 2000 meters. Moderate to strong Bise winds on the Plateau, and in the mountains.

Tuesday

Sunny! Minimum temp at sunrise -1Â° to -4Â°C. Frost on the ground. Max afternoon temperatures 6Â° to 11Â°C. -4Â° at 2000 meters. Moderate to strong Bise winds on the Plain and in the mountains.

Wednesday

Mostly Sunny. Some passing clouds in the Alps, and perhaps a few snow flurries there. Frosty cold overnight in places protected from the wind. Minimum temps dawn : -1Â° to -4Â° C, afternoon highs 5Â° to 10Â°C. Bise winds, sometimes moderate.

Thursday

Quite sunny. Minimum temps at dawn 0Â° to -3Â°C. Heavy frost in areas protected from the winds. Afternoon highs 7Â° to 11Â°C.

Friday

Sunny and generally dry. Max Temps 10Â° to 14Â°C.

Saturday

Cloudy. Showers possible. The snow line between 700 and 1000 meters. Max Temp. 13Â°C.

Sunday

Cloudy. Some light precipitation. Snow above 800 to 1200 meters.

The coronavirus is also affecting LifeStyle 74 radio. We received no donations at all last week. But the bills keep arriving, Over 40,000 CHF due on April first. No donation is too small or too large. Thank for supporting Healthy, Happy. informative, inspirational LifeStyle 74, Helping you Live Life to the Fullest!