LifeStyle 74 Weather

Tuesday

Sunny today ! Max Temp 8°C on the Plateau, 12° in Valais. -2° at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate Bise winds. Strong NE winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Sunny in most areas, but some passing clouds in the Alps. A few snow flurries there. Minimum temp at sunrise -1° to -4°C. Frost damaging to plants in areas protected from winds. Max afternoon temps 7° on the Plateau, 10° in Valais. -4°C at 2000 meters elevation. Bise winds, moderate in the mountains.

Thursday

Quite sunny, but possible morning stratus. Passing clouds with snow showers in the Alps. Minimum temp at dawn 0° to -3°C. Strong ground frost damaging to plants. Maximum 7° to 11°C by afternoon.

Friday

Quite sunny, but possible morning stratus. Passing clouds in the Alps, but generally dry. Highs 10° to 14° C.

Saturday & Sunday

Cloudy. Some showers possible. The snow line between 800 and 1500 meters. Highs 9° to 13°C.

