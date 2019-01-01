EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Tuesday
Sunny today ! Max Temp 8Â°C on the Plateau, 12Â° in Valais. -2Â° at 2000 meters elevation.   Moderate Bise winds. Strong NE winds in the mountains.

Wednesday
Sunny in most areas, but some passing clouds in the Alps. A few snow flurries there. Minimum temp at sunrise -1Â° to -4Â°C. Frost damaging to plants in areas protected from winds. Max afternoon temps 7Â° on the Plateau, 10Â° in Valais.   -4Â°C at 2000 meters elevation. Bise winds, moderate in the mountains.

Thursday
Quite sunny, but possible morning stratus. Passing clouds with snow showers in the Alps. Minimum temp at dawn 0Â° to -3Â°C. Strong ground frost damaging to plants. Maximum 7Â° to 11Â°C by afternoon.

Friday
Quite sunny, but possible morning stratus. Passing clouds in the Alps, but generally dry. Highs 10Â° to 14Â° C.

Saturday & Sunday
Cloudy. Some showers possible. The snow line between 800 and 1500 meters. Highs 9Â° to 13Â°C.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 8 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.