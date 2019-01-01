Tuesday

Sunny today ! Max Temp 8Â°C on the Plateau, 12Â° in Valais. -2Â° at 2000 meters elevation. Moderate Bise winds. Strong NE winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Sunny in most areas, but some passing clouds in the Alps. A few snow flurries there. Minimum temp at sunrise -1Â° to -4Â°C. Frost damaging to plants in areas protected from winds. Max afternoon temps 7Â° on the Plateau, 10Â° in Valais. -4Â°C at 2000 meters elevation. Bise winds, moderate in the mountains.

Thursday

Quite sunny, but possible morning stratus. Passing clouds with snow showers in the Alps. Minimum temp at dawn 0Â° to -3Â°C. Strong ground frost damaging to plants. Maximum 7Â° to 11Â°C by afternoon.

Friday

Quite sunny, but possible morning stratus. Passing clouds in the Alps, but generally dry. Highs 10Â° to 14Â° C.

Saturday & Sunday

Cloudy. Some showers possible. The snow line between 800 and 1500 meters. Highs 9Â° to 13Â°C.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.