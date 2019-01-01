LifeStyle 74 Weather

Cold, dry air continues to flow towards the Alps, though lower Barometric pressure today will permit a weak weather disturbance to reach Valais and Tessin.

Wednesday

Sunny today, despite some patches of stratus on the plain. Cloudy in Valais and the PreAlps. 2 to 5 cm. of snow late in the day in the Valaisanne Alps. Max Temps 7Â° on the plain, 10Â° in Valais. -5Â° at 2000 meters. Heavy night-time frost. Moderate Bise winds, locally strong. Strong NE winds on the Jura. Weak SE winds in the Alps.

Thursday

Quite sunny with some passing clouds. Morning clouds with light snow in the Alps with some snow flurries, then clearing. Frosty cold at dawn. Min. Temps 0Â° to -4Â°C. Maximum 7Â°, 10Â° in Valais. -7 to -3 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the plain, SE winds in the mountains.

Friday

Variable cloudiness, but generally dry. Highs 10Â° to 14Â°C.

Saturday

Variable cloudiness. Maybe some showers. The snow line between 1000 and 1500 meters. Highs 10Â° to 13Â°C.

Sunday

Probably cloudy. Light precipitation. The snow line near 1000 meters. Highs 10Â° to 14Â°C.

Monday & Tuesday

Variable weather. Maybe some showers.

