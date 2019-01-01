Bise winds continue to blow across most of Switzerland bringing cold, dry air. But a Barometric depression over the Adriatic is conveying more humid air to the south of the country.

Today Thursday

Clouds at first in the Alps with some snow flurries possible. Then sunnier around mid-day, before becoming cloudy again with snow flurries. Max temps 8Â°C. 12Â° C in Valais. -5 to -2 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate SE winds in the mountains.

Friday

Quite Sunny. Morning Stratus on the Plateau. Minimum temp at daybreak 0Â°C. Maximum 11Â° to 16Â°C. +1 at 2000 meters. Tendency of Bise winds.

Saturday

Alternance of clouds and shine. Perhaps a shower 2nd half of the day. The snow line between 1600 and 1900 meters. Max temp 15Â°C. 18Â° in Valais.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy. Some precipitation. The snow line lowering from 1600 to 1000 meters. Max Temp 12Â°C.

Monday

Cloudy. Some rain on the plain. Snow above about 1000 meters. High 8Â°C.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather. Your donations are always appreciated. Major bills come due on April 1st. Your help will be especially welcomed now.