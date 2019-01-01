EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

Bise winds continue to blow across most of Switzerland bringing cold, dry air. But a Barometric depression over the Adriatic is conveying more humid air to the south of the country.

Today Thursday
Clouds at first in the Alps with some snow flurries possible. Then sunnier around mid-day, before becoming cloudy again with snow flurries. Max temps 8Â°C.   12Â° C in Valais. -5 to -2 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate SE winds in the mountains.

Friday
Quite Sunny. Morning Stratus on the Plateau. Minimum temp at daybreak 0Â°C. Maximum 11Â° to 16Â°C. +1 at 2000 meters. Tendency of Bise winds.

Saturday
Alternance of clouds and shine. Perhaps a shower 2nd half of the day. The snow line between 1600 and 1900 meters. Max temp 15Â°C. 18Â° in Valais.

Sunday
Mostly cloudy. Some precipitation. The snow line lowering from 1600 to 1000 meters. Max Temp 12Â°C.

Monday
Cloudy. Some rain on the plain. Snow above about 1000 meters. High 8Â°C.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.  Your donations are always appreciated. Major bills come due on April 1st. Your help will be especially welcomed now.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 6 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.