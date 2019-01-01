EnglishFranÃ§ais
The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

LifeStyle 74 Weather

A reminder to advance your clocks one hour this Saturday night.

Summer Daylight Savings time begins this Sunday morning at 2am. Turn your clocks ahead one hour this Saturday night.
_______________________

Today Friday
Morning stratus possible on the Plateau, particularly in German speaking Switzerland. Otherwise mostly sunny, sometimes partly veiled by high clouds, especially in Valais where there is a chance of showers. Max Temps 12Â° to 16Â° C. +2Â° at 2000 meters.

Saturday
Sunny on the plain. Cumulous clouds forming over the mountains 2nd half of the day, but remaining generally dry. Minimum temperature at daybreak 2Â°C. Warming to 15Â° to 18Â°C., +1Â° at 2000 meters. Light Bise winds north of the Alps 2nd half of the day. In the mountains, weak to modereate N winds.

Sunday
Becoming cloudy with rain. The snow line lowering from 1600 to 800 meters, even down to the plain in Ajoie and in the north of the Plateau by night. Max Temp 9Â°C north of the Alps, up to 13Â° in Valais. Bise winds on the Plateau becoming strong during the afternoon.

Monday
Cloudy. Some precipitation, more frequent in High Valais. The snow line between 400 and 600 meters. Max Temps 5Â° to 8Â°C. March winds. Strong cold Bise on the Plateau.

Tuesday
Partly Sunny and generally dry. Max Temps 6Â° to 9Â°C.

Wednesday
Partly sunny and generally dry.

Thursday
Variable weather. Chance of showers.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.

While you're here, we thank you for making a generous donation this month towards the upkeep of LifeStyle 74 radio, the station that brings you information, inspiration and gentle beautiful Christian music around the clock, with much love, joy and peace.

 
