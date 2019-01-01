LifeStyle 74 Weather

A reminder to advance your clocks one hour this Saturday night.

Today Friday

Morning stratus possible on the Plateau, particularly in German speaking Switzerland. Otherwise mostly sunny, sometimes partly veiled by high clouds, especially in Valais where there is a chance of showers. Max Temps 12Â° to 16Â° C. +2Â° at 2000 meters.

Saturday

Sunny on the plain. Cumulous clouds forming over the mountains 2nd half of the day, but remaining generally dry. Minimum temperature at daybreak 2Â°C. Warming to 15Â° to 18Â°C., +1Â° at 2000 meters. Light Bise winds north of the Alps 2nd half of the day. In the mountains, weak to modereate N winds.

Sunday

Becoming cloudy with rain. The snow line lowering from 1600 to 800 meters, even down to the plain in Ajoie and in the north of the Plateau by night. Max Temp 9Â°C north of the Alps, up to 13Â° in Valais. Bise winds on the Plateau becoming strong during the afternoon.

Monday

Cloudy. Some precipitation, more frequent in High Valais. The snow line between 400 and 600 meters. Max Temps 5Â° to 8Â°C. March winds. Strong cold Bise on the Plateau.

Tuesday

Partly Sunny and generally dry. Max Temps 6Â° to 9Â°C.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and generally dry.

Thursday

Variable weather. Chance of showers.

