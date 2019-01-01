LifeStyle 74 Weather

A cold front is crossing our region, propelled by strong clockwise winds churning around a powerful High Pressure system over the North Atlantic, (1050 millibars at the center). It will convey cold polar air towards Switzerland over coming days.

Today Monday

Cloudy. Some snow in the Jura and Alps this morning. Becoming partly sunny and dry in most areas this afternoon. But light snow continuing in High-Valais and in the Valaisanne Alps. Maximum Temps only 3Â° to 7Â°C on the plain with strong Bise winds on the Plateau, sometimes gale force around Lake Leman.

Tuesday

Sunny ! Minimum temp at dawn -1Â°C. Maximum 9Â°C. up to 13Â° in Valais. Continued strong Bise winds around Lake Leman. In the mountains, 0Â° near 1100 meters in the north, 1500 meters in the Alps. Strong NE winds in the PreAlps and over ridges of the Jura.

Wednesday

After a cold nightâ€¦ minimum temperature at dawn near -4Â°C, Sunny! Max temps 10Â°C on the plain, up to 15Â° in Valais.

Thursday

After another cold night, Sunny. Max Temp 12Â°C, up to 16Â° in Valais.

Friday

Mostly Sunny. Max Temp 13Â°C, up to 16Â° in Valais.

Saturday & Sunday

Fair weather. Cool temperatures.

