Weather improving. Drier air will flow, Bise winds diminish and temperatures warm, as the week progresses.

Tuesday

Sunny today following dissipation of Stratus patches on the Plateau and residual clouds along the Alps and PreAlps. Max Temp 8Â°C on the Plateau. Up to 13 in Valais. The 0Â° temperature line rising from 700 this morning to 1800 meters this evening. Strong Bise winds on the Plateau yet today.

Wednesday

Sunny! Rare patches of gray possible on the Plateau. Moderate morning frost. Minimum temps at dawn: -3Â° to +2Â°C. Maximum 10Â° to 14Â° by afternoon. 0Â°C at 1800 meters. Bise winds calming.

Thursday

Sunny, with some high clouds in the afternoon. Probably morning frost again. Temperatures then warming to 13Â°C on the Plateau. Up to 16 in Valais.

Friday

Sunny ! Max Temps 12Â° to 15Â°C

Saturday, Sunday & Monday

Sunny and milder. Highs 14Â° to 17Â°C

That's LifeStyle 74 weather in English, thanks to Meteo Suisse, the official Swiss Weather authority.

