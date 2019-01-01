LifeStyle 74 Weather

A zone of High Barometric Pressure is centered over Ireland. Remaining cold yet today, but increasingly mild air will flow our way at the weekend.

Wednesday

After a cold starry night, with temperatures this morning as low as -2Â° to -5Â° C., Sunny today. Max temps this afternoon 11Â° to 14Â°C. 0Â° at 1700 meters elevation. Weak NW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Sunny skies, partly veiled by cirrus clouds. Minimum Temperature at daybreak 0Â°C, with moderate frost on the ground. Afternoon maximums 13Â° to 16Â°C. 0Â° at 1800 meters elevation. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Friday

Sunny in the West. Partly Cloudy in the East of the country, along the PreAlps. Max Temps 12Â° to 16Â°C. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Saturday

Sunny! Highs 15Â° to 19Â°C. Some Bise winds in the morning north of the Alps.

Sunday

Sunny! Highs 19Â°C on the plain. 16Â° at 1000 meters elevation.

Monday & Tuesday

Sunny days. Highs near 20Â°C





