LifeStyle 74 Weather

A High Pressure system over Ireland is drifting towards Central Europe, calming winds and bringing milder temperatures.

Today - Thursday

Generally Sunny. Cumulous clouds forming over the mountains this afternoon. Cloudier in most areas at end of the day, notably along the PreAlps. Max Temps 13Â° to 16Â° C. 0Â° at 1800 meters. Tendency of Joran winds along the foot of the Jura at end of the afternoon. Weak NW winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow - Friday

Sunny ! But some clouds along the PreAlps and in Ajoie. Minimum Temp at dawn, 0Â°C. Afternoon highs on the Plateau 12Â° to 16Â°C. 0Â°C at 1500 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak to moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Sunny ! Max Temps 15Â° to 19Â°C Light Bise winds on the Plateau.

Sunday

Sunny and warmer. Highs 19Â° to 21Â°C. Milder in the mountains.

Monday

Generally Sunny, but high passing clouds, sometimes dense. Max Temps 19Â° to 22Â°C.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Continued sunny and quite mild.

