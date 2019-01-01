LifeStyle 74 Weather

Fair, increasingly warm weather over the next week.

Today Friday

Mostly Sunny. A few clouds, mainly along the PreAlps and in Ajoie.. Max afternoon temps 12Â°C on the Plateau, 16Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 1600 meters. Weak to moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Saturday

Sunny! Minimum temp at dawn +1Â°C. Moderate to heavy frost. Max Aft Temps 15Â° to 19Â°C. 0Â° at 2300 meters. Weak NW winds.

Sunday

Sunny ! Slight chance of ground frost at dawn. Max Temps 18Â° to 21Â°C. Much milder in the mountains.

Monday

Sunny, but a few passing clouds. Max temps between 19Â° to 22Â°C.

Tuesday

Mostly Sunny. Highs near 19 to 22 C.

Wednesday & Thursday

Mostly Sunny and mild.

