"Dr. Esther" Joins RADIO 74 Team



Dr. Maria Esther Roybal-Hazen has joined the RADIO 74 programing team.

She is a physician, theologian and art history professor, among other qualifications.

Her programmes will bring insight on keeping well and avoiding illness. She's also passionate about the magnificent world of art. Dr. Esther's fascinating ideas and ways of expressing them will bring a new demension in learning to RADIO 74.





Lots of good listening ahead in the New Year on RADIO 74 "The Answer"!