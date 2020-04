Beautiful Spring weather this week.

Monday

Sunny and mild. Maximum 20 to 22 C. 0 at 2700 meters.

Tuesday

Sunny! Some passing clouds in the afternoon near the Jura. Minimum temp at dawn 3 to 5 C. Max in the afternoon 20 to 23. 0 at 2600 meters.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

Fair weather. Sunny. Max Temps 21 to 23.

That’s LifeStyle 74 Weather.