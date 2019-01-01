LifeStyle 74 Weather
Tuesday Night - Wednesday Morning
A beautiful Full Moon tonightâ€¦ called the Pink Moon, i twill be among the largest moons in decades.
Today, Sunny. Max Temps 21Â° to 24Â° C. 0Â° at 2800 meters. Weak variable winds in the mountains. Clear skies tonight for watching the full moon.
Thursday
Sunny. A few cumulous clouds over the mountains by afternoon. Minimun morning temperature 5Â°C. Afternoon high 22Â° to 25Â°. 0Â° at 2800 meters.
Good Friday & Saturday
Sunny. A few cumulous clouds over the mountains by afternoon. Highs 23Â° to 25Â°C.
Easter Sunday
Sunny. In the afternoon, cumulous clouds forming over the mountains, with a chance of showers. Not as warm. Highs 20Â° to 23Â°C.
Monday & Tuesday
Mostly sunny. Some showers possible.
LifeStyle 74 weather is professionally elaborated by Switzerlandâ€™s national weather service, Meteo Suisse.