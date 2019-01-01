Tuesday Night - Wednesday Morning

A beautiful Full Moon tonightâ€¦ called the Pink Moon, i twill be among the largest moons in decades.

Today, Sunny. Max Temps 21Â° to 24Â° C. 0Â° at 2800 meters. Weak variable winds in the mountains. Clear skies tonight for watching the full moon.

Thursday

Sunny. A few cumulous clouds over the mountains by afternoon. Minimun morning temperature 5Â°C. Afternoon high 22Â° to 25Â°. 0Â° at 2800 meters.

Good Friday & Saturday

Sunny. A few cumulous clouds over the mountains by afternoon. Highs 23Â° to 25Â°C.

Easter Sunday

Sunny. In the afternoon, cumulous clouds forming over the mountains, with a chance of showers. Not as warm. Highs 20Â° to 23Â°C.

Monday & Tuesday

Mostly sunny. Some showers possible.

LifeStyle 74 weather is professionally elaborated by Switzerlandâ€™s national weather service, Meteo Suisse.