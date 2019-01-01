A beautiful Full Moon tonight… a Super moon, called “Pink Moon,” it is the largest full moon this year due to its closer proximity to earth, and 15% brighter than an average full moon.

Today, Sunny. Max Temps 21° to 24° C. 0° at 2800 meters. Weak variable winds in the mountains. Clear skies tonight for watching the full moon.

Thursday

Sunny. A few cumulous clouds over the mountains by afternoon. Minimum morning temperature 5°C. Afternoons high 22° to 25°. 0° at 2800 meters.

Good Friday & Saturday

Sunny. A few cumulous clouds over the mountains by afternoon. Highs 23° to 25°C.

Easter Sunday

Sunny. In the afternoon, cumulous clouds forming over the mountains, with a chance of showers. Not as warm. Highs 20° to 23°C.

Monday & Tuesday

Mostly sunny. Some showers possible.

LifeStyle 74 weather is professionally elaborated by Switzerland’s national weather service, Meteo Suisse.