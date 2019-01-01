Thursday

Sunny! Some cumulous clouds over mountains this afternoon. Max Temp 23Â°C. 0Â° at 2800 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak NE winds in the mountains.

Good Friday

Sunny! Some cumulous clouds over the mountains in the afternoon. Minimum temp at dawn 5Â°C. Maximum 23Â°C. 0Â° at 3000 meters. Light Bise on the Plateau, weak NE winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Mostly Sunny. Cumulous clouds over the mountains by afternoon, and probably some showers. High 23Â°C.

Easter Sunday

Generally sunny. But afternoon cumulous clouds with slight chance of showers, mainly along the Jura and PreAlps. Highs 21Â° to 24Â°C.

Monday

Quite Sunny. A few showers possible North of the Alps, especially along the Jura and PreAlps. Cooler. High around 20Â°C.

Tuesday

Partly Sunny. Bise winds North of the alps. Less mild.

Wednesday

Quite Sunny.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, the work of Meteo Suisse.

Ring LifeStyle 74 radio in Switzerland on 022 501 78 65

In France on 045 043 74 74.