LifeStyle 74 Weather… Friday, April 10th

High Barometric pressure will continue to rule our weather over coming days bringing sunshine and above average temperatures. But a cold from will cross our region Monday and Tuesday, temporarily cooling the air.

Today Good Friday

Sunny. Some cumulous over the mountains this afternoon. Max Temp near 23°C. 0° at 2900 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak E winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Saturday

Sunny. Cumulous clouds forming over the mountains by afternoon. Minimum temp at daybreak 6°C. Afternoon highs 23° to 26° C. 0 at 2800 meters.

Easter Sunday

Generally sunny, despite some high clouds, sometimes thicker. Cumulous clouds over the mountains in the afternoon. Slight chance of a shower, mainly along the Jura and the PreAlps. Cooler. Max Temps 21° to 24°C.

Monday

Mostly Sunny. A few showers North of the Alps, especially along the Jura and PreAlps. Highs 19° to 22° C.

Tuesday

Quite Sunny. Bise winds north of the Alps. Much cooler. Max Temps 17° to 21°C.

Wednesday & Thursday

Sunny. Cumulous clouds over the mountains, but probably remaining dry.

