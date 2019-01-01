EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 Weather

LifeStyle 74 Weatherâ€¦ Friday, April 10th

High Barometric pressure will continue to rule our weather over coming days bringing sunshine and above average temperatures. But a cold from will cross our region Monday and Tuesday, temporarily cooling the air.

Today Good Friday
Sunny. Some cumulous over the mountains this afternoon.   Max Temp near 23Â°C. 0Â° at 2900 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak E winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Saturday
Sunny. Cumulous clouds forming over the mountains by afternoon. Minimum temp at daybreak 6Â°C. Afternoon highs 23Â° to 26Â° C. 0 at 2800 meters.

Easter Sunday
Generally sunny, despite some high clouds, sometimes thicker. Cumulous clouds over the mountains in the afternoon. Slight chance of a shower, mainly along the Jura and the PreAlps. Cooler. Max Temps 21Â° to 24Â°C.

Monday
Mostly Sunny. A few showers North of the Alps, especially along the Jura and PreAlps. Highs 19Â° to 22Â° C.

Tuesday
Quite Sunny. Bise winds north of the Alps. Much cooler. Max Temps 17Â° to 21Â°C.

Wednesday & Thursday
Sunny. Cumulous clouds over the mountains, but probably remaining dry.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather. Read todayâ€™s news, see our current program guide, learn the hows and whyâ€™s of LifeStyle 74, and if you could, if you would, please, make donations to keep this radio ministry on the air. www.radio74.org

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 5 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.