Happy 35th Birthday RADIO 74

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RADIO 74!



On this day, January 17th, 1982, RADIO 74 made it's first transmiission just after midnight, early Sunday morning. It was cold out. Ron had climbed the icy roof that Saturday evening to attach a vertical dipole antenna to the lightening rod of an old building part way up the Mt. Saleve, known as the EcoSem. The transmitter was set up in the appartment of Simone Chariere who graciously loaned us an unheated spare room. Cold as it was both inside and out, that first transmisssion warmed the hearts of several listeners in Geneva who tuned us in by chance. Three of them wrote and we were thrilled to get their letters the following Tuesday. A flattering article about RADIO 74 and four other pioneer "free radios" appeared in the Thursday edition of Le Journal de Geneve. And so, RADIO 74 was born, the first ever English-speaking radio station in France and the Geneva-Lausanne area.



By the end of the first week, simone's landlord demanded that we remove our little antenna and move away. The next full year was spent broadcasting from the warm basement of Danny and Sandra Wisping at L'Oree du Bois, Collonges sous Saleve. The "studio" was a tiny audio mixer bought for 700 French Frances (about 100 Euros), on a wooden plank over the kitchen sink. We had one microphone, one REVOX tape recorder, two Technics turntables and an Ashley audio processor. The transmitter was installed in the furnace room of the house and the antenna was concealed in the attic. The record library, consisting of about 80 LP records, all belonged to Ron Myers, and all were religious in character, until listeners began donating records of easy listening music, still popular at the time.



Jena Lewis made here first broadcasts from Dany's basement. On her first program, we interviewed the president of the Lear Jet corporation in California by telephone. One of her earliest guests was an Arabic man, who it later turned out to have been the man responsible for organizing the masacres at the Munich Olympics. A week later, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations came to our humble station to be interviewed live. So began 25 years of the daily program series "Freely Speaking".



RADIO 74 added family, childrens, health, and Bible teaching programming. The first local religious program was produced by the three founders of the then newly established Crossroads Church in Ferney Voltaire.



We aired newscasts from the BBC via shortwave radio, later adding VOA (Voice of America) and RFI (Radio France Internationale).



35 years later, RADIO 74 continues to be the regional leader in English speaking radio on FM and 0n DAB+, heard in Geneve, Lausanne, Zurich and since this past autumn in Sion in Valais. During 2017, RADIO 74 will expand to Yverdon, Neuchatel and Friburg. And the station is also heard on FM at Geneva, Lausanne, Annecy, Chamonix, Chatel, Faverges, Seyssel and Oyonnax.



RADIO 74 is not-for-profit, remains essentially commercial free, and survives thanks to donations from listeners.

RADIO 74 INTERNATIONALE was founded indepently of RADIO 74 (Europe) in 2000. It provides programming to a network of over 60 FM stations across the United States from Florida to Alaska, and in the Bamahas.

