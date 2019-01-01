LifeStyle 74 Weather

Monday

Quite sunny today, despite some high clouds, more numerous early this morning, and again this evening. Some cumulous clouds this afternoon over the mountains, and a shower or two possible along the PreAlps and Alps. More prominent over German-speaking Switzerland. Max temps 21Â° to 23Â°C on the plain. 0Â° at 2600 meters. Bise winds picking up towards evening and overnight on Lake Leman. In the mountains, weak variable N-NW winds this evening, becoming moderate.

Tomorrow Tuesday

Sunny! Much cooler. Highs 15Â° to 17Â°C. 0Â°C at 2500 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Strong around Lake Leman. In the mountains, moderate to strong NE winds.

Wednesday

After a clear cold night, Sunny. Max Temps 18Â° to 22Â°C.

Thursday & Friday

Mostly Sunny ! Some clouds here or there. Cumulous over the mountains. Highs 21Â° to 23Â°C.

Saturday & Sunday

Mostly Sunny with some passing clouds. Warmer.

