LifeStyle 74 Weather

A cold front has crossed our country overnight. Barometric pressure will rise today. The Bise winds will temporarily blow colder air our way. Weather should remain stable into the weekend. From Saturday, a mass of humid air will increase the chance of showers.

Today Tuesday

Sunny! But cooler. Max Temps 13Â° to 15Â°C on the Plateau; up to 17Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 2500 meters elevation. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau, often strong over Lake Leman. Moderate to strong N-NE winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Wednesday

Sunny! Cold at dawn. Minimum Temps 0Â° to 5Â°. Then warming to 18Â°C on the Plateau. 22Â° in Valais. 0Â° at 3500 meters. In the mountains, weak to moderate W winds, rotating to SE by afternoon.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny. Some clouds at middle and high altitudes and some cumulous clouds over the mountains. Max Temps 21Â° to 23Â°C.

Friday

Mostly Sunny, but veiled by high clouds in the west of the country, with cumulous forming over the mountains. High near 22Â°C.

Saturday

Partly Sunny. Cloudier in the afternoon with chance of sparse showers in and near the mountains. High 21Â°C.

Sunday

Only Partly Sunny. Chance of showers, mainly 2nd half of the day in and near mountains.

Monday

Variable cloudiness. Probably showery.

