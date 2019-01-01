LifeStyle 74 Weather

Wednesday, April 15th

Sunny today ! Max Temps 19Â° on the plain. 22Â°C in Valais. 0Â° at 3200 meters.

Tomorrow Thursday

Sunny! But some passing clouds from the West. Max Temps 21Â° to 23Â° C. 0 at 2900 meters.

Friday

Mostly Sunny, but some passing clouds, more numerous in the West of the country. Cumulous clouds forming in the afternoon. High 22Â°C.

Saturday

Quite sunny in the morning. Some showers in the afternoon, perhaps with thunder. High near 21Â°C.

Sunday

Variable cloudiness. Some afternoon showers and thunder. Max temp 19Â°C.

Monday & Tuesday

Variable cloudiness. Some showers. Less mild from Tuesday.