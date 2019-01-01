LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday

Sunny today, with a few passing clouds from the SW. Max Temps 21Â° to 23Â° C. 0Â° at 2900 meters.

Friday

Most Sunny, but skies sometimes veiled. Increasing cloudiness at end of the day. Minimum temp at daybreak 6Â° to 8Â°. Maximum afternoon temps 23Â° to 25Â°C. 0Â° at 3000 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds in the Mountains.

Saturday

Damper, more typical April weather. Quite sunny, but passing clouds, sometimes dense, especially in the morning. Some showers maybe with thunder 2nd half of the day, mainly in the mountains. Max Temp 23Â°C.

Sunday

Partly Sunny. Some isolated showers with thunder 2nd half of the day. High 20Â°C.

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Variable weather. Some sunrays, but also a few showers. Highs at most 18Â°C.

