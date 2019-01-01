LifeStyle 74 Weather

Mostly Sunny today, except for some high cirrus clouds, sometimes dense north of the Alps the 2nd half of the day. Maybe a few cumulous clouds over the Jura and the PreAlps. Max Temps 23Â° to 25Â°. 0Â° at 3000 meters elevation. Weak SW winds in the mountains; moderate over ridges of the Jura.

Saturday

Quite sunny, despite some high clouds, sometimes thicker. Probably some showers north of the Alps 2nd half of the day, especially in the Jura and PreAlps. Minimum temps at dawn, 7Â° to 10Â°C., afternoon Maximums 23Â° to 25Â°C. 0 at 3000 meters. Some gusts of wind from the SW on the plain. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Partly Sunny, with high clouds. Cumulous clouds developing 2nd half of the day over the mountains, followed by some showers, spilling over on the plain in places by evening. Max Temps 20Â° to 23Â°C.

Monday & Tuesday

Quite sunny in Ajoie and the northern Plateau, but only Partly Sunny and quite cloudy in other areas. Cloudy with rain in the Simplon region and along ridges of the Valaisanne Alps. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau and in Ajoie. Max Temps 18Â° to 21Â°C

Wednesday & Thursday

Quite sunny North of the Alps with Bise winds. More variable in Valais with chance of showers. Cooler temps.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦ comprehensive, accurate, reliableâ€¦ provided by the official Swiss weather service, Meteo Suisse, available in French and German on Swiss telephone number 162, heard regularly in English here on LifeStyle 74, and here on our website.

This radio broadcasting service is on the air today thanks to donations from listeners like you. These are difficult times for most of us, including LifeStyle 74. If you could, thanks for sending a donation today. Complete information here on our website. Thank you!