Volunteer Teams

RADIO 74 is operated essentially by volunteers. Some work individually, but some work in small teams, taking responsability for a particular aspect of station operations. Some teams produce on air programming. Most volunteers give valuable assistance to the station and our listeners from behind the scenes. Every volunteer is valuable to us and is part of the dynamic which keeps RADIO 74 on the air, fresh, alive and serving the community,



Several volunteers are now needed to take the place of others who have moved away. If you have some spare time, your gifts and talents can be put to good use. An hour a week up to many hours, at the studio, at your home or elsewhere. Whether you live in the Geneva area, Lausanne, Zurich, Sion, Annecy, Oyonnax, Seyssel, or anywhere RADIO 74 can be heard, your help is needed and will be prized and appreciated.



Call RADIO 74 any weekday after 10am up to 9pm. Let's find a way to match your talents to our many needs.



022 501 78 65 in Switzerland

045 043 74 74 in France

