LifeStyle 74 Weather

Monday

Cloudy today. A few sunrays in Northern Switzerland. Some showers possible in the Jura and the PreAlps this afternoon, more frequent from this morning along ridges of the Valaisanne Alps (2-8 cm of snow there and in the Conches Valley above 2800 meters). Up to 20 cm of snow in the Simplon region). Max Temps 18Â° to 20Â°C. 0Â° at 3000 meters. Bise winds on the Plateau. Tendency of Foehn winds in Valais. Moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Cloudy in the south. Some sunny spells over the northern half of the country. Some showers possible over ridges of the Valaisannes Alps and the Simplon region. Minimum temp at dawn 10Â°C. Max afternoon temp 19Â°C. 0Â° at 3000 meters. Bise on the Plateau. Tendency of Foehn in Valais. Moderate E winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Partly Sunny, but chance of showers, particularly on the southern slopes of the Valaisanne Alps. Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alpine valleys. Max Temp 18Â°C.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday

Partly Sunny. Showers or thundershowers in the mountains 2nd half of the day, especially along the Jura and in the PreAlps. Max Temp 20Â°C.

Sunday

Often cloudy. Chance of showers with thunder.

