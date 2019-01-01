LifeStyle 74 Weather

Tuesday

Quite Sunny today, but veiled by high clouds, sometimes dense, arriving from the south. Cloudy over the Valaisanne Alps and perhaps a shower there. Max temps 18Â° to 21Â°C. 0Â° at 3100 meters elevation. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau and over ridges of the Jura. Tendency of Foehn winds in Valais.

Wednesday

Quite Sunny. Mainly dry. But chance of showers in the mountains during the afternoon. Minimum temps at dawn 7Â° to 11Â°C. Afternoon maximum 20Â° on the Plateau, up to 23Â° in Valais with slight tendency of Foehn winds. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate E-NE winds in the mountains.

Thursday & Friday

Sunny! But chance of scattered showers in the mountains 2nd half of the day, especially along the PreAlps and the Jura. Max Temps 22Â° to 24Â°C.

Saturday

Partly Sunny. Chance of scattered showers or thundershowers in the mountains 2nd half of the day. Max Temps 21Â° to 23Â°C.

Sunday & Monday

Variable weather. Alternating periods of sunshine and light showers, maybe with thunder.

