LifeStyle 74 Weather

High Barometric pressure over the North Sea will favorably influence our weather into the weekend, though with scattered thunderstorms possible each afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday

Generally Sunny. A few cumulous clouds in the mountains this afternoon. Maximum Temps 21Â° to 24Â° C. 0Â° at 3000 meters elevation. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate E winds in the mountains.

Friday & Saturday

Sunny! Some cumulous clouds over mountains. Slight chance of a shower or thundershower in the mountains 2nd half of the day, especially along the Jura and in the PreApls. Max Temps 22Â° to 25Â°C.

Sunday

Quite Sunny. Some showers or thundershowers possible along the Jura and the PreAlps. Highs 20Â° to 22Â° C.

Monday & Tuesday

Quite sunny. Cumulous clouds over mountains. Under the largest cumulous, a shower or thunderstorm.

