LifeStyle 74 Weather

Generally Sunny today. Cumulous clouds developing this afternoon over the Jura, Alps and PreAlps, followed by showers there. Maximum temps 23Â° on the plain. 0Â° at 3000 meters.

Friday & Saturday

Mostly Sunny. Cumulous clouds developing in the mountains during the afternoon. Chance of showers and isolated lightning and thunder towards evening along the Southern Jura and PreAlps. Max Temps 22Â° to 25Â° C. 0 at 2800 meters.

Sunday & Monday

Quite Sunny despite passing clouds. Afternoon cumulous over the mountains with chance of showers or thunderstorms at end of the afternoon, mainly over high ground. Max temp 20Â° to 21Â°C.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Partly Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms 2nd half of the day, especially in the mountains.

based on forecasts from the official Swiss Weather Service, Meteo Suisse