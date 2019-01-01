EnglishFranÃ§ais
The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. â€“ Hvn 61

Generally Sunny today. Cumulous clouds developing this afternoon over the Jura, Alps and PreAlps, followed by showers there. Maximum temps 23Â° on the plain. 0Â° at 3000 meters.

Friday & Saturday
Mostly Sunny. Cumulous clouds developing in the mountains during the afternoon. Chance of showers and isolated lightning and thunder towards evening along the Southern Jura and PreAlps. Max Temps 22Â° to 25Â° C.   0 at 2800 meters.

Sunday & Monday
Quite Sunny despite passing clouds. Afternoon cumulous over the mountains with chance of showers or thunderstorms at end of the afternoon, mainly over high ground. Max temp 20Â° to 21Â°C.

Tuesday & Wednesday
Partly Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms 2nd half of the day, especially in the mountains.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather in English based on forecasts from the official Swiss Weather Service, Meteo Suisse, available in French, German and Italian by ringing on Swiss number 162. Youâ€™ll find this weather forecast, news and how to donate towards the maintenance of LifeStyle 74 here on our website.

 
