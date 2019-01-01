Sunny today ! A few clouds at middle altitudes, particularly over the Alps. Maybe a shower or thundershower this afternoon, mainly over high ground. Max Temps 23Â° to 25Â°C. 0Â° at 3000 meters. Weak NW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Quite Sunny. Some passing clouds. Cumulous clouds over the Jura and PreAlps with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Max Temps 22Â° to 25Â° C. 0Â° at 2800 meters elevation.

Sunday

Quite Sunny. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm at end of the day, primarily over high ground. High 21Â°C.

Monday

Partly Sunny ! Chance of thunderstorms 2nd half of the day, mainly over high ground, but possibly spilling over on the plain. Max temp 20Â°C.

Tuesday

Variable cloudiness. Showers likely, probably with thunder, continuing into the night. Max Temp 19Â°C.

Wednesday & Thursday

Variable cloudiness. Showers or thunderstorms during the day, mainly in the mountains, but also on the plain.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.