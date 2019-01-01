Monday, April 27th

Damp, moderately unstable air covers our region, favoring the development of showers, lightning and thunder. The first of a series of fronts will cross Switzerland and adjacent France today.

Quite sunny this morning, but cumulous clouds developing over mountains. Rain beginning as early as mid-day, increasing likelihood this afternoon through this evening, probably spilling over on to the plain. Max Temps 20Â° to 23Â°C. 0Â° at 2800 meters. Moderate SW winds on the plain, becoming strong in the Jura.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy. Intermittent rain. Lightning and thunder possible, especially in the Alps. The snow line lowing from 2000 to 1500 meters. 10 to 15 cm of snow expected above 2000 meters, locally up to 30 cm. Minimum temp at dawn 11Â°C. Warming to 16Â°C. 0Â° at 2400 meters. Moderate SW winds on the plain, moderate W winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Quite sunny. Residual showers in the morning, probably returning by evening. Max Temp 19Â°C.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers. The snow line lowering to 1300 meters. Cool. Max Temps 12Â° to 15Â°C.

Friday

Mostly cloudy North of the Alps with showers, more frequent in the PreAlps. The snow line between 1000 and 1300 meters. Skies a little clearer in central Valais and less chance of showers. Max Temps 12Â° to 15Â°C.

Saturday

Probably cloudier with chance of showers. Weather gradually improving.

Sunday

Residual showers yet possible. Tendency of sunrays and milder temps.

LifeStyle 74 weather is furnished by Meteo Suisse.

