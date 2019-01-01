LifeStyle 74 Weather

A series of damp weather disturbances is being conveyed by a Westerly stream of air at altitude, from the Atlantic towards the Alps, until end of the week.

Tuesday

Generally Cloudy with intermittent showers. Perhaps a clap of thunder. The snow line lowering from 2200 to 1800 meters elevation. Max Temps 17Â° on the plain. 0Â° at 2000 meters. Weak SW winds, sometimes moderate in the mountains.

Wednesday

Numerous residual clouds with some showers early. The snow line between 1600 and 1800 meters. Becoming sunnier. But then the next weather front arriving from the West by evening. 5 to 10 cm of snow above 2000 meters. Minimum temp at dawn 9Â°C. Afternoon high 19Â°. 0Â° at 2000 meters elevation. Weak SW winds, sometimes moderate in the mountains.

Thursday

Cloudy and windy. Frequent rain. The snow line lowering to near 1500 meters. Max temp 13Â°C.

Friday

Mostly Cloudy with some showers, more frequent in the Jura and PreAlps. Some sunrays on the plain. The snow line near 1500 meters. High 13Â°C.

Saturday

Mostly Cloudy. A few showers. The snow line rising to near 1800 to 2000 meters. Max Temp 16Â°C.

Sunday

Residual showers yet possible in the morning. Then probably sunny. Warmer.

Monday

Sunny and warm.



