Overview

That Westerly flow of air at altitude from the Atlantic to the Alps is strengthening, and carrying with it a series of wet weather fronts through the weekend.

Wednesday

Showers early this morning. 5 to 10 cm of snow above 1700 meters. Becoming sunnier as the day passes. The next wave of wet will arrive this evening and overnight. Max Temps 15Â° to 18Â°C. 0Â° at 2000 meters elevation. Weak SW winds on the Plateau. Weak to moderate winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Winter conditions in the mountains! 15 to 30 cm. of snow will fall above 1700 meters. Frequent precipitation, sometimes with lightning and thunder. But perhaps a few sunrays on the plain by afternoon. Max Temps 12Â° to 15Â°C. 0 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau. Strong in the mountains. Gale Force in the high mountains.

Friday

Intermittent rain with a few brief sunrays on the plain. Abundant snow in the mountains above 1500 meters. Max Temps 13Â° to 16Â°C.

Saturday

Continued rainy on the plain. Abundant snow in the Alps and PreAlps above 1800 to 2000 meters. Max Temps 13Â° to 16Â°C.

Sunday

Residual showers possible in the morning, then probably becoming sunny. Highs 15Â° to 18Â°C.

Monday

Sunny and mild.

Tuesday

Sunny and warm

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, elaborated by the meteriologists at Meteo Suisse.

LifeStyle 74 is growing, expanding, as from April 1st serving four additional cities and regions of Switzerland on DAB+ â€¦the capital city, Bern, Basel, Bienne and Neuchatel, as well as Zurich, Geneva, Lausanne and Sion in Valais. Thank you for listening. Thanks for telling your friends and enemies about the benefits of listening to LifeStyle 74 radio. And thank you for sending generous donations to keep this exception-to-the-rule radio service on the air. Instructions on how to donate to this not-for-profit ministry, here on our website.