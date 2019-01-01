Facts About the Source of Coronavirus

LifeStyle 74 radio is pleased to present a special documentary

“Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus”

…to be heard this Thursday evening, April 30th, at 6:30pm, repeated Sunday May 3rd at 7:30pm

As the world is gripped by the ongoing pandemic, many questions remain about the origin of the Wuhan virus—commonly known as the novel coronavirus or as renamed by the WHO as Covid-19.

Epoch Times senior investigative reporter Joshua Philipp explores the known facts surrounding the Wuhan virus and the global pandemic it caused.

In his investigation, Philipp explores the scientific data, and interviews top scientists and national security experts. And while the mystery surrounding the virus’s origin remains, much is learned about the Chinese Communist Party’s cover-up that led to the pandemic and the threat it poses to the world.

From the start, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has not been forthcoming with information about the virus. In the early days of the outbreak, medical professionals who sounded the alarm were reprimanded by police for spreading “rumors.”

When the situation became uncontrollable, the CCP said the virus originated at the Huanan Seafood Market. But when it became clear that patient zero had no connection to the market, the CCP shifted its narrative to suggest that the virus originated in the United States and was brought to China by the U.S. military.

As a leading voice in covering China for the past 20 years, it was the Epoch Times that understand the CCP’s deceptive nature and its cover-ups. With this outbreak, they saw a case of history repeating—in 2003, they exposed the CCP’s cover-up of the SARS epidemic in China, far ahead of other media.

This documentary presents the known scientific data and facts surrounding the origin of the virus—which continues to be a mystery. No conclusions are drawn, even as serious questions remain about the CCP’s handling of the virus outbreak and its true impact within China and around the world.

Hear this special documentary… Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus… Thursday evening April 30th, at 6:30pm, being repeated Sunday, May 3rd at 7:30pm here on LifeStyle 74.