LifeStyle 74 Weather

Thursday, April 30th

Cloudy with intermittent rain today, locally steady rain, especially in lower Valais and in Chablais. The snow line lowering from 2000 to 1500 meters.

10 to 20 cm of fresh snow in the Alps above 1700 meters, probably more than 30 cm on the Mt Blanc Massif. Weather calming by evening. Max Temps 14Â°C on the plain. 0Â° at 2000 meters. SW winds, moderate at times, moderate to strong in the mountains.

Friday

Cloudy. Intermittent precipitation on the plain, abundant in the Alps and PreAlps. Some 20 cm of fresh snow in the Alps above 1700 meters, probably 50 cm on Mt. Blanc. Minimum temp at daybreak 8Â°C. Maximum 13Â°. 0Â° at 2300 meters. SW winds, moderate at times. Moderate to Strong in the mountains.

Saturday

Cloudy. Rainy. Windy. Abundant snow in the Alps and PreAlps above 1500 to 1800 meters. Max Temp 15Â°C.

Sunday

Quite sunny with some passing clouds, mainly in the morning. Highs 17Â° to 20Â°C.

Monday

Sunny! Max Temp 20Â°, up to 24Â° in Valais.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Probably sunny. Cumulous clouds over high ground. Chance of showers.

