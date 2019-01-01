EnglishFrançais
The nations of the saved will know no other law than the law of heaven. – Hvn 61

muguet - lilly of the valley

Friday, May 1st “International Labor Day
Cloudy again today with intermittent rain, more frequent in the Jura Vaudois and Lower Valais. 20 to 30 cm of additional snow expected above about 2200 meters, up to 50 cm in Lower Valais. The snow line rising from 1500 to 1900 meters. Max Temps 12°C on the plain. 0°C at 2300 meters. Moderate to strong W winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Saturday
Cloudy, Rainy, & somewhat windy. Locally abundant precipitation in the Alps and Prealps. The snow line rising from 1700 to 2100 meters. 15 to 40 cm of snow expected to fall above 2200 meters. Max Temps 14°C on the plain, 0° at 2300 meters. Moderate SW winds on the plain. Strong NW winds in the mountains.

Sunday
Cloudy with some lingering showers over high ground, then becoming sunnier. Max Temps 17° to 20°C.

Monday
Sunny ! Clouds arriving by late afternoon. Some rain by evening, mainly in the Alps and PreAlps. Max Temp 20°C, up to 24° in Valais.

Tuesday
Quite sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Maybe some morning showers in other areas, then sunnier. Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temp 19°C, up to 22° in Valais.

Wednesday and Thursday
Sunny days! Some photographic cumulous clouds over high ground.

That’s LifeStyle 74 Weather, produced by Météo Suisse.

Listener donations are always needed and appreciated to keep this listener sponsored radio network on the air in your area. Complete information on how to make your donation here on the LifeStyle 74 website. Thank you! And Happy May Day!

 
